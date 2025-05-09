Fund 1 Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,683 shares during the quarter. Indivior comprises 0.8% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Indivior worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Indivior by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,883,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after buying an additional 3,790,518 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in Indivior by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 119,050 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Indivior by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,147,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 589,158 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,304,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Indivior by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 715,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 0.98. Indivior PLC has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 241.73% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INDV. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

