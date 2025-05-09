The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Strong-Buy Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of The Weir Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

