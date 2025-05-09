EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $106,492,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1,018.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,690,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,724 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $864,206,000 after buying an additional 1,517,104 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,767,000 after buying an additional 1,408,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 968.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 909,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,007,000 after buying an additional 824,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $61.10 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Baird R W raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

