G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Raises Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems makes up 1.9% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,783,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after buying an additional 147,081 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Barclays reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

VRNS stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

