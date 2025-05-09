CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Strong-Buy” Rating

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. TD Securities cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CAE stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in CAE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 46,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 54,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in CAE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 79,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CAE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

