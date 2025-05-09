EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Raises Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,830,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640,705 shares during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities makes up about 0.8% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 2.98% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $101,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,886,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,508,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,924,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,840 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,730,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,858,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 1,298,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AQN. Scotiabank upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.44%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.