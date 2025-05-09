G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Acquires Shares of 559,359 Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 559,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Porch Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Porch Group by 5,776.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Stock Performance

PRCH opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.44. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Porch Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,384,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,515.68. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217.20. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,554 shares of company stock worth $1,273,590. 23.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Articles

