Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $13.66 Million Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995,020 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.61% of Wolfspeed worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,924,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,056,000 after purchasing an additional 299,304 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,519,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after acquiring an additional 169,984 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,506,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 104,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 335,966 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 816,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 295,025 shares during the period.
WOLF opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.62. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $55,496.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,075.43. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
