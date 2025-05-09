Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,752 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $16,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Trade Desk by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Trade Desk by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51,603 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.84.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

