Q2 EPS Forecast for Keros Therapeutics Reduced by Analyst

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

KROS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of KROS stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $569.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $3.63. The company had revenue of $211.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.62 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 934,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $9,464,033.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,392,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,498,425.81. This represents a 27.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

