Fred Alger Management LLC Has $17.04 Million Stock Holdings in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,505,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061,195 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 5.66% of Absci worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Absci by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Absci by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Absci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Absci by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABSI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Absci Stock Up 5.3 %

ABSI opened at $2.80 on Friday. Absci Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $357.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,321.56% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Absci Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Absci

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

