Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for PKG Earnings

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.92 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion.

PKG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE PKG opened at $183.31 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $172.72 and a one year high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.93. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 27.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 69,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $1,801,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.