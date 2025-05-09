HC Wainwright Predicts Stronger Earnings for Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nuvectis Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NVCT opened at $9.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of -0.11. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

