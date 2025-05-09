B. Riley Has Pessimistic View of Tutor Perini Q2 Earnings

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Tutor Perini stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $34.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,801.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 605,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,608 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth $13,122,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,133,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,419,000 after buying an additional 542,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 611.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after buying an additional 460,945 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 401,117 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.