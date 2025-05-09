Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,849,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,299,000 after purchasing an additional 243,372 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after buying an additional 2,445,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,295,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,201,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,116,000 after acquiring an additional 633,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $10.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $87.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.00%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.