Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,849,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,299,000 after purchasing an additional 243,372 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after buying an additional 2,445,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,295,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,201,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,116,000 after acquiring an additional 633,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LXP opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $10.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $87.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.00%.
About LXP Industrial Trust
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
