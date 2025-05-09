Centiva Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,248 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,462,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,955,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,526,000 after buying an additional 1,125,493 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BK opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.