Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ADENTRA Q2 Earnings

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADENTRA in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

