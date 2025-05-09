Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ADENTRA Q2 Earnings

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADENTRA in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.
