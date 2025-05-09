Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ADENTRA Q2 Earnings

Posted by on May 9th, 2025

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEFree Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADENTRA in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

ADENTRA Price Performance

About ADENTRA

(Get Free Report)

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for ADENTRA (TSE:ADE)

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.