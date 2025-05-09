Sandstorm Gold Q2 EPS Cut by National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAND. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $9.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 171.37 and a beta of 0.48. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

