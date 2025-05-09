WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. WM Technology updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

WM Technology Stock Performance

MAPS opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.61 target price on shares of WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

