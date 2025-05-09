Q2 EPS Estimates for Arcus Biosciences Cut by HC Wainwright

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.93). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.54) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.83) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.12). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCUS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of RCUS opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 20,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $285,704. This trade represents a 238.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen purchased 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,554,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,001,348.80. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 186.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 124,701 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.