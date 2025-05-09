Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Position Lifted by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,575 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 59,906 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

