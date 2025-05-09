Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Higher Earnings for Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Regal Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $132.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.