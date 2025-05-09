Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cummins were worth $21,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $306.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.47 and its 200 day moving average is $341.48.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.69.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

