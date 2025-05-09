Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 411,069 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,642,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $183,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.