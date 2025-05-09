Centiva Capital LP Sells 3,033 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Xometry were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Xometry by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xometry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xometry from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Xometry from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Miln sold 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $192,523.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,304.90. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,576.36. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,889 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $45.33.

About Xometry

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.