Crestline Management LP Purchases 21,936 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 477.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,936 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,364,000 after buying an additional 1,098,108 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after acquiring an additional 760,122 shares in the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,824,000 after acquiring an additional 555,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $22,509,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MTDR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.17 per share, with a total value of $71,721.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,780. This trade represents a 3.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $57,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,380. This trade represents a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,872. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Matador Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

