Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,807 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Novanta worth $25,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Novanta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Novanta Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.51. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.76 and a 52-week high of $187.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $233.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Novanta

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.