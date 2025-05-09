Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 319,685 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,685 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $24,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,249,000 after purchasing an additional 366,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,297,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,601,000 after buying an additional 215,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,284,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,557,000 after buying an additional 272,738 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $87,689,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Price Performance

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $71.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.42. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $113.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,522 shares in the company, valued at $16,981,820.46. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,861,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,334.28. This trade represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $6,185,150 in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NUVL. UBS Group upgraded Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

