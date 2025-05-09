Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 311,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,323,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.33% of Dolby Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,171.04. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $1,517,633.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,037.50. This represents a 32.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.31.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.81%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

