Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,405 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $22,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Trex by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREX opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $93.96.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

