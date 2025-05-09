Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 15,728 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,728 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.24% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $22,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,680,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $221.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.33 and its 200 day moving average is $245.78. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.35 and a one year high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

