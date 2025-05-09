Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,654 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Mobileye Global worth $18,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

