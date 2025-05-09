Fred Alger Management LLC Has $24.68 Million Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105,564 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $24,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AAR by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 127,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AAR by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,607,000 after purchasing an additional 127,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $6,849,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 87,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

NYSE:AIR opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.13 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

