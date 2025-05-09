Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS.

Owens Corning Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $135.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

