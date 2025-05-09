Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $20.23 Million Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,792 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $20,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,900,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,718,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 394,381 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 746,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 308,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 326,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 291,679 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $51,329.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,265.62. The trade was a 50.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $98,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,769.32. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ VREX opened at $8.65 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $356.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VREX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

