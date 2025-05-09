Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Crane NXT Stock Up 7.2 %

NYSE:CXT opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.27. Crane NXT has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $67.01.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXT. Northland Capmk downgraded Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane NXT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

