Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 88,694 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,694 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.68.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

