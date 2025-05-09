Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 145,096 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 145,096 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.67% of NovoCure worth $21,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NovoCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.73. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $154.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

