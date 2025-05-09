Fullcircle Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:HYBL opened at $27.89 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

