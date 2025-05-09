Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Invests $26.33 Million in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 419,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE DFIN opened at $53.50 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at $25,831,676.74. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

