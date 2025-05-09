Fundsmith LLP Sells 11,477 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fundsmith LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,634,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the period. Waters accounts for 5.7% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.06% of Waters worth $1,348,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 37,234 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Waters by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $350.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.83. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $279.24 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price target on Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.19.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

