G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 34,310 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,310 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $636.66 million, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $119.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.