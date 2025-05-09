Fundsmith LLP Has $56.65 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fundsmith LLP reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elefante Mark B acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 94,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 35,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.32.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $364.79 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.10. The firm has a market cap of $362.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

