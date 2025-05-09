Fund 1 Investments LLC Buys 2,321,865 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,227,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321,865 shares during the period. Tile Shop makes up approximately 6.7% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned approximately 25.14% of Tile Shop worth $77,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tile Shop by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Trading Up 11.9 %

NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.05 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $270.39 million, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 1.02%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

