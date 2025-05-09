G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys 595,470 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 928.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 659,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,470 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Genius Sports Stock Up 0.4 %

Genius Sports stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $143.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

