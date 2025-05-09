378,099 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Acquired by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 378,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 495.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.1824 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. New Street Research set a $13.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $264,606.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,373.92. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $35,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,887.64. The trade was a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

