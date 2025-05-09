Fund 1 Investments LLC Buys 96,982 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,982 shares during the period. J.Jill accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 1.95% of J.Jill worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 1,507.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in J.Jill by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $240.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $40.61.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.33 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 71.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from J.Jill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. J.Jill’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.Jill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

