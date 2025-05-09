G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 170,114 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,114 shares during the period. Cellebrite DI accounts for approximately 1.8% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Cellebrite DI worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 47,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

