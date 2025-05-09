Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 637,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,411 shares during the quarter. Opera accounts for approximately 3.1% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,460,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 729,001 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Opera by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 61,051 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 748,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 36,529 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Opera during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,646,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Opera in the fourth quarter worth about $7,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera Limited has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Opera had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Opera Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Opera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

