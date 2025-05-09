46,140 Shares in M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Bought by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPTI. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in M-tron Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M-tron Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MPTI opened at $54.34 on Friday. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

M-tron Industries Company Profile

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

